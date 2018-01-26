PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One Philadelphia Eagles player has a message for you if you want to go to Super Bowl 52 and support a good cause.
“Hey, Eagles fans! It’s Trey Burton here. If you haven’t got your Super Bowl tickets yet, I have a really cool opportunity for you to bid and win on two tickets to Minneapolis. All you have to do is go to ijm.org/superbowl and help support us and fight human slavery all around the world. See you there,” said tight end Trey Burton.
Proceeds from the auction will support the International Justice Mission.
It’s a nonprofit that fights against human trafficking around the world.