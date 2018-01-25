SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Greg Argos
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walter Russel, 79, has held season tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles for nearly 60 years.

“We decided to get a season ticket,” recalls Russel. “Tickets were $36 a year.”

That was when Russel was 20 years old, and he never missed one home game until 1999.

“I hiked the Appalachian trail in 1999 and I missed two preseason games before I finished the trail,” he said.

The Eagles organization started tracking its season ticket holders in 1980, so there is no way to definitively tell whether Russel is the longest living season ticket holder. Regardless, he says he’s thrilled for the showdown against the Patriots. Like any Eagles fan, he’s cautiously optimistic.

“I hate to admit it, but it’s a guarded thing. With a victory in two weeks, this is going to be a long time celebration. This is something that is going to last with me forever,” he said.

