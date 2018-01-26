PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before Jeff Reigel died this past summer, he wrote his own obituary, poking a little bit of fun at his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, his family and friends are gathering at his favorite South Jersey bar hoping for a Super Bowl win.

Diagnosed with cancer four years ago, Riegel died this past Aug. 18 from cancer.

Just before the Eagles blockbuster regular season, he had one request which he left in his obituary.

“He requested to have the Philadelphia Eagles as pallbearers let him down one last time,” said Jim Cox, Riegel’s best friend.

It was a final joke from a man devoted to the Birds.

“This is the ‘we’ team and that’s what Jeff said to me on his deathbed, ‘Jim, we finally have a team.’”

Cox and his other buddies tried to honor his wish wearing Eagles jerseys when they laid him to rest seven months ago.

“He was my best friend in the world. I wish I would have had him longer in my life. I never left Jeff. He never left me,” Cox said.

Now the crew is gathering at Jeff’s favorite South Jersey bar. A place he, his family and friends watched the Birds play for years.

With just one game left, Jeff’s wife, Donna Riegel, is confident the Birds with beat the Patriots.

“There is no if. There is no if!” said Donna. “He would say it all the time, ‘You know, Foles can take us to the Super Bowl.’”

Donna says she’s hoping Jeff will be watching the game from above.