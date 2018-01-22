SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “We’re going to the Super Bowl, boys!”

That’s the sentence that came out of head coach Doug Pederson’s mouth when he began to address the team after Sunday’s 38-7 NFC Championship win over the Vikings.

The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LII to face the Patriots, a rematch of the 2005 Super Bowl. They expect to win it this time.

“We ain’t just going, we going to win!” said team captain Malcolm Jenkins.

The Eagles also posted a video of Mike Quick and Merrill Reese calling the game on SportsRadio 94WIP. Reese called the fans “the best in the NFL.”

