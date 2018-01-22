PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Now to a video that’s making the rounds.
Camera’s captured the moment Eagles tight end Zach Ertz’s wife found out the Birds were Super Bowl-bound.
Julie Ertz, a midfielder for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team was just wrapping up a game herself in San Diego when she got the news.
Julie also scored a goal in Sunday night’s win against Denmark.
When Zach saw video of his wife Julie emotional about his team’s win, Zach got emotional as well.
What a night for the Ertz family!