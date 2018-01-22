PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I walked into a jubilant Eagles locker room on Sunday night, just minutes after the team had just clinched a berth in Super Bowl LII, and I couldn’t help but notice one thing…

…Carson Wentz wearing an Eagles NFC Championship t-shirt, with a cane. Wentz’s emotion seemed unclear and I felt for him. Look, I’m sure he’s ecstatic for his teammates, but it has to be frustrating for him to watch it all from the sidelines.

Still a candidate for NFL MVP, the 25-year-old second year QB tore his ACL on December 10th. In that game, he broke the Eagles’ franchise record for touchdown passes in a season with 33. In 13 games, Wentz threw for 3,296 yards and ran for 299 more, while throwing just seven interceptions.

Wentz was the clear No. 1 reason his team was 11-2 at the time, and in the driver’s seat to earn the all important No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Wentz was the starter. He went 8.0 perfect innings. Nick Foles, is the closer.

Since taking over for Wentz, Foles has been brilliant leading his team to 4 wins in 5 games, with the lone loss coming in a meaningless Week 17 game. In the two playoff games, Foles has been spectacular, throwing just 14 incomplete passes. In the two wins leading the team to Super Bowl LII, Foles has thrown for 598 yards, 3 TD’s, and no interceptions.

The photos, headlines, interviews, and video clips are now going to Foles — and deservedly so.

But, at the very least, I felt like a 200-ish word piece on my appreciation for Wentz was necessary. Of course, it’s a team game, but Carson Wentz is still the No. 1 reason why the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LII.