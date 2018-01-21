PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has a reputation for being a very intimidating sports town for fans of the opposing team. However, that didn’t stop a group of visiting Minnesota Vikings fans from letting the city and Eagles fans know they’re not afraid to route for their team.
Hours ahead of the NFC Championship Game at the Linc, Vikings fans gathered on the steps the Art Museum of Philadelphia, where they performed their relatively new “skol chant.”.
But perhaps more insulting to Eagles fans, the Minnesota faithful took pleasure in dressing the iconic Rocky Statue in purple and gold Vikings gear.
Eagles fans were quick to respond on social media.
Earlier in the week, travel agents in Minnesota cautioned Vikings fans about trying to paint Philadelphia purple. It appears that a few, at least, didn’t get that message.