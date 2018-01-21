PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Workers in Philadelphia are greasing light poles in a bid to prevent fans from climbing up them after the NFC Championship game.
Bud Light Still Planning To Cover Beer Tab If Eagles Win Super Bowl
Officials say the grease should make the poles too slippery to climb.
The workers applying the grease are jokingly calling themselves the “Crisco Cops.”
NFL Prematurely Promotes Patriots-Vikings Super Bowl LII Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in the championship game on Sunday night. The winning team will earn a spot in the Super Bowl.
(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
L.O.L. That’s a great idea to stop them from climbing the poles. I did the same thing by putting grease on our railing because the neighbor won’t get one of his onw railing on his property. The reason? That railing has been repaired SIX times and found that our railing used more by this neighbor and his guest than we do and that’s put a deal of expense. Got rid of it by replacing with spiked railing. Damn Freeloaders.