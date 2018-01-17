NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man and woman from Ambler have been arrested on charges they’re part of a multi-state, crystal-meth ring.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation started when the U.S. Postal Service found an Express Mail parcel with about one pound of crystal methamphetamine.
Authorities say they found cross-country bulk shipments of crystal meth and marijuana, with the shipments allegedly being sold to other drug dealers in the region.
Forty-two-year-old Brian Holt and 36-year-old Lorraine Zeno are facing possession with the intent to deliver, corrupt organizations and related charges.
Three others were arrested in California and will be brought to Montgomery County to face charges.
The DA’s Office says while a lot of attention has been paid to the opioid crisis, meth is making a resurgence. Six deaths in Montgomery County in 2016 were blamed on meth, 19 through the first three quarters of 2017.