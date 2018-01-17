By Jim Melwert
Filed Under:Drug Bust, Jim Melwert, KYW Newsradio

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man and woman from Ambler have been arrested on charges they’re part of a multi-state, crystal-meth ring.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation started when the U.S. Postal Service found an Express Mail parcel with about one pound of crystal methamphetamine.

Authorities say they found cross-country bulk shipments of crystal meth and marijuana, with the shipments allegedly being sold to other drug dealers in the region.

Man Ticketed For Jaywalking After Getting Hit By Pickup Truck

drug bust 2018 01 17 23 11 311 2 Charged With Operating Multi State Crystal Meth Ring Through US Postal Service

Forty-two-year-old Brian Holt and 36-year-old Lorraine Zeno are facing possession with the intent to deliver, corrupt organizations and related charges.

Three others were arrested in California and will be brought to Montgomery County to face charges.

The DA’s Office says while a lot of attention has been paid to the opioid crisis, meth is making a resurgence. Six deaths in Montgomery County in 2016 were blamed on meth, 19 through the first three quarters of 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch