Filed Under:Gloucester Township, Local TV

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Gloucester Township are searching for a suspicious driver who allegedly tried to give three kids a ride while they were walking home from school.

It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. near Station and Ridge Avenues.

Police say a 10-year-old and two 7-year-olds were walking home from school when they were approached by a driver asking them if they needed a ride.

Man Ticketed For Jaywalking After Getting Hit By Pickup Truck

One of the kids said, “No,” which then prompted the driver to say, “Come get in.”

The kids ran from the area and the incident was reported to the police.

The driver is described as a white man in his 30s, with black hair, wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

Former ‘Jersey Shore’ Star To Plead Guilty To Tax-Related Charges

The vehicle is described as an older green four-door with an “H” on the back. Police also believe the vehicle had a broken driver’s side tail light.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911, or the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch