PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Call it the pursuit of divine intervention.

Eagles fans might take a knee or two in church this weekend, asking the almighty for a Hail Mary over the Vikings.

But they’ll do conservatively, without much fanfare, no less than a dozen pastors told CBS3 on Wednesday.

The sports scholars at Saint James Regional in Ridley Park showed us their modest shrine, with an inspiring Carson Wentz quote.

Man Ticketed For Jaywalking After Getting Hit By Pickup Truck

“I know my God is a powerful one with a perfect plan,” it read.

Plans for Sunday services with an Eagles twist you ask? Nothing too elaborate in area houses of worship.

In fact, word was that Saint Eugene in Primos was planning to use a roster of hymns with the word Eagle at Mass on Sunday, and maybe even sprinkle in the fight song.

But sources in the church say that’s not the case.

Former ‘Jersey Shore’ Star To Plead Guilty To Tax-Related Charges

Officially, the archdiocese told CBS3 in an email: “The Mass is sacred and the sanctity of the Liturgy must be upheld at all times.”

Other denominations had no specific plans when we called.

Some pastors speculated there would be mixed reaction by their congregations to a service with a heavy tilt to the Eagles. Others questioned if church was the appropriate or best venue.