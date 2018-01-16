PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The newest Air Jordan creation is a throw-back, with a twist.
The limited edition, Air Jordan “Fours” are made from denim.
The new shoe is a collaboration between the Jordan Brand and Levi’s, combining the iconic sneakers that are Jordan’s with the clothing brand known for its denim attire.
The “Levi’s X Air Jordan 4 Denim” shoes are so hot, people were camping-out yesterday in places like San Francisco. Some Jordan fans even drove all the way from San Diego to San Francisco stores to make sure they got their kicks.
Only a few stores are selling the shoes, and it’s on a “first-come, first-serve” basis.
If you want to get your hands on them, they’ll set you back $225.