LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have welcomed a baby girl. Kardashian West shared the news on her website and verified social media accounts early Tuesday.
“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian West wrote.
The baby joins older siblings North and Saint. No name has been announced for the newest member of the family as of yet.
