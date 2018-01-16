STORM WATCH: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Latest Forecast |
Filed Under:Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have welcomed a baby girl. Kardashian West shared the news on her website and verified social media accounts early Tuesday.

Family Shares ‘Professional’ Photographer’s Hilarious Photoshop Fail 

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian West wrote.

The baby joins older siblings North and Saint. No name has been announced for the newest member of the family as of yet.

Man Ruptures Throat After Holding In Sneeze 

Check back for updates to this breaking story.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch