JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police say a gas station clerk in New Jersey trapped a woman in his store after she dumped a pot of hot coffee on him and swiped money from the register.
Hundreds Gather To Pay Final Respects For Fallen Philadelphia Firefighter Lt. Matt LeTourneau
Authorities say 42-year-old Alicia Harris has been charged with robbery and receiving stolen property in the Wednesday incident in Jersey City near the Holland Tunnel.
A Port Authority police spokesman says the clerk was able to keep Harris inside the store by jamming the door shut with his foot. Police say she still had the coffee pot in her hand when officers arrived but was arrested without a struggle and found to have more than $360.
Arrest Made After Missing UPenn Student Found Dead In California Park
It wasn’t immediately clear if she has hired a defense attorney. Authorities say she’s being held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility.
(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)