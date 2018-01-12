LAKE FOREST, Calif. (CBS/AP) – Police in California have arrested a person on Friday in connection with the killing of a University of Pennsylvania college student.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Samuel Woodward, 20, was taken into custody Friday in the death of 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein.

Woodward, who was questioned by police in the case, is a friend of Bernstein, authorities say.

Video released by the sheriff’s department and obtained by CBS Los Angeles shows Woodward in handcuffs being escorted by investigators.

Authorities had been searching for Bernstein for days when his body was found Tuesday afternoon in brush surrounding a neighborhood park in the Foothill Ranch area of the city of Lake Forest.

Bernstein, who was home visiting his family, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Jan. 2 while entering Borrego Park. Witnesses told police that Bernstein met up with a friend and the two drove there, and he got out of the vehicle and went into the park.

Search and rescue crews looked for Bernstein for several days, with assistance from drone pilots.

Bernstein, a sophomore at UPenn, was planning to major in psychology and later study medicine, the Orange County Register reported his father Gideon Bernstein saying last week.

On Wednesday, Gideon Bernstein thanked community members through tears for their support in the efforts to find his son.

“Our family is devastated,” he told reporters.

Bernstein was picked up by a high school friend on Jan. 2 and was heading to meet a third person in the park, Annee Della Donna, an attorney and friend of the family, told the newspaper. When Bernstein didn’t return, his friend began sending him text messages but didn’t hear back, she said, adding the location device on his phone eventually stopped working.

“The only thing I can think of is that maybe he was abducted,” the newspaper reported Bernstein’s mother Jeanne saying on Sunday. “I can’t figure out why anybody would want to hurt my son.”

Police would not say how Bernstein was killed.

