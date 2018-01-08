WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The RegionRadar | Forecast | School Closings/Early Dismissals
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – All School District of Philadelphia schools and Archdiocesan schools will be dismissing students early Monday ahead of inclement weather.

The Philadelphia School district announced schools will dismiss students at 1 p.m.

All after-school activities, including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Monday have also been canceled.

In addition, all District early childhood centers will also be closed early.

All Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will also be dismissing students at 1 p.m.

