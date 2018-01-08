PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The timing of a wintry mix of light freezing rain, sleet, and snow on Monday will coincide with the evening commute, potentially making for a slow and slippery ride home.
The main time frame of concern is 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a light wintry mix to develop first in counties west of the city.
A light glaze of ice of less than .10″ is possible. This could yield an icy glaze on bridges, roadways and vehicle windshields, and up to 1″ of snow and sleet is possible far north and west.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday for Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs and from 4 p.m. until midnight for the Shore and Central and Southern Delaware.
Comments
Lauren CaseyMore from Lauren Casey