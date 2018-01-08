PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person has died after a house fire in the Belmont section of West Philadelphia Monday morning.
The fire department responded to a home on the 800 block of N. Holly Street just after 3:30 a.m.
Once on scene, firefighters got the fire out in 20 minutes, but with no neighbors on either side of the home, it appears firefighters were not alerted quickly enough.
At this point, fire officials are not sure if the home had working smoke detectors. They also did not release further details on the identify of the person who died. The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.
A week into 2018, this is the third fire death in the city. Another civilian and Philadelphia Fire Department Lt. Matt LeTourneau died in a house fire in North Philly on Saturday morning.