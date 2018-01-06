Filed Under:Firefighter Injured, Philadelphia Fire Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are battling a fire at a home in North Philadelphia.

Flames broke out around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of North Colorado Street and quickly grew to two alarms.

Authorities confirm that at least one firefighter was injured and taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

There are reports that a second firefighter was trapped inside the home after part of the floor collapsed.

There was no immediate word on what caused the blaze.

