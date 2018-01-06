PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are battling a fire at a home in North Philadelphia.
Flames broke out around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of North Colorado Street and quickly grew to two alarms.
Authorities confirm that at least one firefighter was injured and taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.
There are reports that a second firefighter was trapped inside the home after part of the floor collapsed.
##Breaking Philadelphia 2200 Blk of N Colorado St. 1 firefighter from E-45 still trapped in the collapsed dwelling,… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
PhillyFireNews.com (@PhillyFireNews) January 06, 2018
There was no immediate word on what caused the blaze.
Stay with CBS Philly for updates.