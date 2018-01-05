PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe Douglas’ name continues to pop up in NFL general manager candidate rumors.
Douglas, the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel, was most recently named by Texans beat writer John McLain — who says Houston is interested in Douglas as their potential next general manager.
The Eagles can reportedly block Douglas from interviewing with the Texans until the season is over, according to NJ.com’s Eliot Shorr-Parks.
Douglas’ name had also been mentioned in the same sentence as the New York Giants, who recently hired Dave Gettleman to become their new GM, ending that speculation.
Douglas was hired by the Eagles in May of 2016 and has done an excellent job, helping Howie Roseman build this year’s top team in the NFC. Prior to joining Philadelphia, Douglas worked in the Ravens’ personnel department for 16 years.
The Eagles have made key acquisitions over the past year like signing Alshon Jeffery, LeGarrette Blount, Chris Long, and Tim Jernigan. They have already signed Jeffery and Jernigan to long-term extensions. They also acquired Jay Ajayi for a fourth-round pick at this year’s trade deadline.