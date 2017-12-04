Giants Interested In Hiring Joe Douglas As GM?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Giants fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Monday, a day after suffering their 10th loss of the season.
As they search for their replacements, look for names on the Eagles’ staff to pop up, including vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas.
Douglas was hired by the Eagles in May of 2016 and has done an excellent job, helping Howie Roseman build the current 10-2 team. Prior to joining the Eagles, Douglas worked in the Ravens’ personnel department for 16 years.
The Eagles have made key acquisitions over the past year like signing Alshon Jeffery, LeGarrette Blount, Chris Long, and Tim Jernigan. They have already signed Jeffery and Jernigan to long-term extensions. They also acquired Jay Ajayi for a fourth-round pick at this year’s trade deadline.
For the Giants, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will serve as the interim head coach. Kevin Abrams will be the interim general manager.