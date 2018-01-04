PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many people woke up this morning to falling snow and strong winds and conditions are going to remain dangerous throughout the afternoon before we start to see most of the snow taper off.

Winter weather headlines ranging from Winter Weather Advisories in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos to Blizzard Warnings at the New Jersey and Delaware shore points are still in effect and are likely to remain in effect through the afternoon and even possibly into the early evening hours as well.

The Winter Storm Warning for the Philly metro area is expected to be in effect until 7 p.m. tonight and the Blizzard Warning for coastal New Jersey and Delaware is also expected to remain in effect until 7 p.m. this evening. What we should expect for the rest of the morning and the afternoon is snow that could be heavy at times as strong bands will set up in areas across the region and strong winds which will cause visibility concerns and possible whiteout conditions. If you do not have to be on the roads this morning or into the early afternoon hours, you should make sure to stay off of the roads. If you are expected to drive, make sure you are taking it extremely slow and very cautiously as travel conditions are treacherous.

As of the time of the this blog we have already seen parts of the area, especially in southern New Jersey and Sussex County, Delaware, where snow totals have pushed over a half-foot and into the 7-inch-plus range in a couple areas. In Pennsylvania, amounts have stayed slightly lower as a bit of extra dry air settled over the region but we are still expecting the Philly metro and surrounding suburbs to be in the 3- to 6-inch range by the time the system clears the area in the afternoon today.

After the snow wraps up though, the storm is not over, and, in fact, the worst could be yet to come as extreme cold and strong winds are going to settle over the region tomorrow and last into the start of the weekend as well. With temperatures Friday and Saturday forecasted to be in the teens in Philly and even colder in areas outside of the metro, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire region expect for the Poconos where a Wind Chill Warning is in place from tomorrow afternoon to Saturday evening. Wind chill values on Friday and Saturday will be below 0 in the Philly and could drop down to as low as 15 to 25 below 0 in the Poconos.

This system is continuing to evolve and change