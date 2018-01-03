PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the weather gets colder, pipes can freeze. In these temperatures, the metal pipes shrivel as the water flows, which is the main cause of pipes bursting. However, there are steps you can take to prevent the pipes in your home from freezing.
CBS3 asked Aqua Pennsylvania what you can do to keep them from bursting and they’ve provided a few tips to make sure that this doesn’t happen to your home.
Aqua Pennsylvania says to keep your basement or crawl space heated so the pipes do not freeze.
They also suggested other tricks such as sealing up any basement windows and if you think your pipes are frozen or becoming frozen, use a hair dryer to heat the pipes and get the water flowing.
Aqua Pennsylvania says that using some of these tips may save you a great deal of money.
