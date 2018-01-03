WEATHER: Delaware Valley, Jersey Shore Brace For Powerful Nor’easterJersey Shore Crews Getting ReadyDelta Offering Travel Waivers   | Tips To Prevent Pipes In Home From Freezing | Full Weather Coverage
Filed Under:Bitter Cold, Frozen Pipes, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the weather gets colder, pipes can freeze. In these temperatures, the metal pipes shrivel as the water flows, which is the main cause of pipes bursting. However, there are steps you can take to prevent the pipes in your home from freezing.

CBS3 asked Aqua Pennsylvania what you can do to keep them from bursting and they’ve provided a few tips to make sure that this doesn’t happen to your home.

Delaware Valley, Jersey Shore Brace For Powerful Nor’easter

Aqua Pennsylvania says to keep your basement or crawl space heated so the pipes do not freeze.

They also suggested other tricks such as sealing up any basement windows and if you think your pipes are frozen or becoming frozen, use a hair dryer to heat the pipes and get the water flowing.

Aqua Pennsylvania says that using some of these tips may save you a great deal of money.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

For more tips on how to prevent the pipes in your home from freezing, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch