PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The miserable cold snap is a blessing for one Philadelphia business selling heated clothing. The Manayunk-based company got a big boost on national television over the weekend.
These days the sub-freezing temperatures are just expected and low temperatures mean big business and batteries for Philadelphia native Justin Silverman. He and his cousin started The Warming Store in 2009.
Blizzard Warning Issued For Parts Of New Jersey
“Our most popular items are heated socks because people’s feet tends to be the first thing that gets cold,” Silverman told Eyewitness News.
Business has always been good this time of year, but things took quite a turn when journalist Anderson Cooper sported Silverman’s battery operated heated clothing on his New Year’s Eve program. Cooper talked about his new favorite store on CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night.
“I always watch Colbert, except I went to bed early last night and this morning I woke up and my Facebook and cellphone was just vibrating like crazy,” Silverman said.
Jersey Shore Braces For Nor’easter
While the warming store is an actual store here in Philadelphia, the majority of the business is done in the warehouse, where heated gear is shipped all around the world. Silverman is confident his industry is only growing with brutal winters like this one.
“It’s a really great way to keep yourself warm because the frigid temperatures are uncomfortable to even go outside right now,” Silverman said.