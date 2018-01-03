CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (CBS) — The tri-state is getting ready for its next clash with winter as a Nor’easter is expected to hit overnight into Thursday. The Jersey Shore is expected to take the brunt of the storm’s fury and officials are making preparations.

Depending on how close this storm gets to the coast, the 3- to 6-inch accumulation of snow predicted down the shore could be adjusted higher, not to mention lesser amounts projected in the western part of South Jersey.

Crews Prep As Winter Storm Approaches Philadelphia-Area, South Jersey

But Cape May County Emergency Management Coordinator Marty Pagliughi isn’t so much worried about that.

“This seems to be a prolonged wind event,” Pagliughi told KYW Newsradio. “They’re talking 25 to 30 knots sustained, gusts of 40. That’s where the problem could come in with power outages.”

Put that wind together with ice likely to form on power lines and you get where he’s coming from. Municipalities are setting up warming stations in case the lights go out and if the situation gets bad enough, the county is ready to open some of their own.

“We’ve been in constant contact with Atlantic City Electric,” Pagliughi added. “They are pre-staging crews in the southern, central and northern parts of the county to get through the event. We’re just worried about the icing effect of the snow because it’s the cold temperatures. It’s going to stick to everything.”

Delaware Valley, Jersey Shore Brace For Powerful Nor’easter

Roads will be brined and salted before and during the storm.