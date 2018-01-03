CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – The impending Nor’easter has caused Cape May officials to suspend ferry operations for Thursday.
Due to significant ice buildup in the Cape May canal, along with wind conditions expected in the upcoming Nor’easter, Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials announced Wednesday afternoon that ferry operations have been suspended for Thursday, Jan. 4.
“Bitter cold temperatures and strong northwest winds are causing ice sheets to stack up in the Cape May canal,” said Heath Gehrke, director of ferry operations. “With the approaching winter storm, these conditions are expected to worsen over the next few days. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and will be providing service updates on a daily basis on both our website and social media venues.”
Gehrke added that given the current conditions and anticipated frigid temperatures over the next few days, additional departures may also be affected.
“It’s important that travelers who plan to use the Cape May-Lewes Ferry through Sunday, January 7, 2018 confirm that we are operating before coming to the Ferry,” he said.