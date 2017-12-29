PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, so head coach Doug Pederson faces a decision heading into the Week 17 regular season finale against the Cowboys.

Should the starters play and if so, for how long?

The Eagles are coming off a putrid offensive performance in a 19-10 win over the Raiders on Christmas, and center Jason Kelce doesn’t want to go into the playoffs with that sour taste in his mouth.

“I certainly want to play in the game if my boys are playing,” Kelce told the 94WIP Morning Show on Friday.

“I mean, we been out there as a starting offense the whole season and I think that — the bottom line is that, you don’t want to go into the postseason with the way we ended the last game as an offense. It was probably the worst half of football we’ve had this year and it’s a pretty sour taste in your mouth to go into the postseason with.”

The Eagles were 1-14 on third down and totaled just 216 yards of offense in last week’s win over Oakland. Kelce, who is having the best season of his career, is still getting used to new starting quarterback Nick Foles. Foles took over for the injured Carson Wentz late in the team’s Week 14 game at the Rams.

Jason Kelce owns the highest grade among centers through Week 16 pic.twitter.com/Zzv9RClMOL — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 28, 2017

Unlike a preseason game, the Eagles will have just 53 players dressed for the game, meaning at least some starters will play. Philadelphia also has only two quarterbacks with Foles and Nate Sudfeld, and Pederson previously hinted that both players with see snaps.

“I can’t worry about [injuries],” Pederson said when asked about resting Foles earlier in the week. “I’ve got to play and get him as many reps as he can and then be smart about it.”

VegasInsider.com lists the Eagles as three-point underdogs on Sunday against the Cowboys, as the majority of key starters will likely sit for at least a portion of the game.