PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says he wants to the starters to play on Sunday vs. the Cowboys.
“I want all of the starters to play,” said Pederson.
Pederson didn’t go as far as to say how long the starters will play, but it looks like they will all see at least some snaps. Everyone except Brandon Graham that is, who is not expected to play due to an ankle injury.
Jason Kelce told the 94WIP Morning Show that he wants to play.
“I mean, we been out there as a starting offense the whole season and I think that — the bottom line is that, you don’t want to go into the postseason with the way we ended the last game as an offense,” Kelce said on Friday. “It was probably the worst half of football we’ve had this year and it’s a pretty sour taste in your mouth to go into the postseason with.”
Pederson also didn’t rule out the possibility of activating rookie cornerback Sidney Jones for Sunday’s game, who has missed the entire season with an Achilles injury.