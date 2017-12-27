ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS) — Many people are not pleased at “the happiest place on Earth” as Disneyland is dealing with a power outage.

Disneyland tweeted that they experienced a power outage near Toontown and Fantasyland, which is affecting rides and the Monorail.

Hi, Patrick. We have experienced a power dip that has resulted in the Monorail temporarily stopping. The attraction will resume operation shortly. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

“We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible,” the park said.

Hello, Katy. We have experienced a power outage near Toontown and Fantasyland. We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience during this time. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

Many took to Twitter to voice their frustration with the outage.

#Disneyland we came to Disneyland today from Pennsylvania. WORST EXPERIENCE EVER RIDES ARE BROKEN RUDE EMPLOYEES PARK IS packed hate this — Derek R Clepper (@derekrclepper) December 27, 2017

Nonsensical time spent at Disneyland. There is a power outage and there is no refund either!!! $1100 down the drain!! #disneypoweroutage #poorcustomerservice — Juveria Kanodia (@juvs06) December 27, 2017

How’s @Disneyland gonna have a power outage the day we paid $124 for peak day tickets?! 🙄 — Sarah Mansoor (@idkmybff_Sarah) December 27, 2017

There is no word on when the power will be restored.