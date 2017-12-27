ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS) — Many people are not pleased at “the happiest place on Earth” as Disneyland is dealing with a power outage.
Disneyland tweeted that they experienced a power outage near Toontown and Fantasyland, which is affecting rides and the Monorail.
“We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible,” the park said.
Many took to Twitter to voice their frustration with the outage.
There is no word on when the power will be restored.
What a bunch of entitled whiny babies:”we came to Disneyland today from Pennsylvania. WORST EXPERIENCE EVER RIDES ARE BROKEN RUDE EMPLOYEES PARK IS packed hate this”
Suck it up, you sound like Hitlery voters
Well, well. NOW Disney’s grand daughter can give some of that money she “complained about” getting with the new tax law, that she says she didn’t earn, back to the middle class patrons that ironically give her the money to give back… Or is she just another dufus liberal spouting the talking points?
California is in good shape. Remember Disney paying all of the victors of various events to say, “I’m going to Disneyland.” Is this what they imagined?
Sometimes things happen that are beyond control. Terrible when you’ve paid so much money to get into the park, but it happens.
I can blame Disney for an awful lot of things — how badly they treat their employees, how they’ve sold their souls for politics and political correctness — but this time it isn’t their fault.
Disney may want to think about some sort of compensation like partial refunds depending on how long the power is out and how much it affects the park. Just to keep good Guest relations.
But it really isn’t their fault. Don’t blame them.
There are no refunds. This happened to a good friend of mine on her family vacation.
Spam. Are you the same azzhole that did this the other day on another article? I bet you are. Moron.
Its California – What do you expect, something that works, not going to have it with Moonbeam as gov.
This kind of lame comment is why Drudgebots have such a bad rep……after all, they fit the description of “bots” perfectly. This would have you believe that the governor of California is responsible for a blown transformer in an amusement park. I guess transformers never blow in states where a Republican is governor, right?