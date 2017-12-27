Filed Under:Cherry Hill Mall, Cherry Hill Police, Local TV

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Several arrests were made after police say nearly 1,000 unaccompanied juveniles were at the Cherry Hill Mall on Tuesday night.

Cherry Hill police say officers responded to the mall around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a large group of juveniles acting disorderly near the J.C. Penney wing.

Police say they found 700 to 1,000 unaccompanied juveniles at the mall at the time.

Police say while they were dispersing the crowd, five juveniles, four from Camden and one from Cherry Hill, were arrested for charges ranging from disorderly conduct to resisting arrest.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Just last week, police issued a warning to parents about the risks and repercussions of dropping unattended kids off at the mall.

“By being in large groups they become idle. They don’t have any parental supervision and fights break out or they get into some other type of disorderly behavior,” said Cherry Hill Police Chief William Monaghan at the time.

