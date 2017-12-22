PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many are on the move Friday evening, traveling ahead of Christmas Day as the roads, rails and skies are full.

Hundreds of people are at the Philadelphia International Airport to see family and loved ones.

“We’ve traveled on an airplane before,” said 6-year-old Colton Hetherington.

For Colton and his family from Montgomery County, it’s the first time they’ve traveled to see his grandfather in Texas with a special guest.

There were long security lines for families and elves at the airport, but not many minded since most people are in the holiday spirit.

That excitement is all the more apparent at the arrivals area, where mothers get to see their sons after a long time away in the Navy.

“I go through a lot of mental stress, so it’s just nice to come home to have a break and not have to deal with it all,” said William Meadows.

“I’m so excited to have him home,” said his mother, Melissa Carchietta.

PennDOT says they have suspended all construction projects on the Pennsylvania Turnpike through next Monday.