PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One-third of holiday gifts end up being returned, according to the National Retail Federation. But, there are some things you can do now so you’re not stuck with an unwanted purchase later.

Retailers have different return policies, so know the store’s policy before you buy. Can clearance merchandise be returned? Do they charge a re-stocking fee? How long do you have to return an item? And does the store give a refund or store credit?

The Better Business Bureau also says consumers need to save all tags and receipts. If you choose to have the receipt emailed, then make sure you’ve received it before you leave the store.

Save all packing from online purchases. Many stores require returns to be shipped with the original packages and wrappers.

And don’t wait too long to check the condition of your gifts. If something is damaged or defective, you’ll need to notify the retailer right away.