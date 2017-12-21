PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Could we see snowflakes just in time for Christmas? That is the “million-dollar” question right now.

We will be tracking a coastal area of low pressure this weekend riding along a frontal boundary Sunday night into Monday.

With recent trends in computer models, there is a reasonable chance for precipitation in our area the night of Christmas Eve into Christmas morning.

As of now the best chance for any flakes remains north and west of Philadelphia. It looks like mainly a rain event for the city, however, it is possible that a few flakes could fly in on the back-end of this system as some colder air filters in.

The details on how this will all play out are still not very clear and we will continue to iron things out as we get closer to the holiday.