PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ricky is a 16-year-old who loves being in the kitchen.

“We made chicken tacos today,” Ricky said.

He tells his social worker, Marian Kolcun about one of his recent cooking lessons…

“Tell me the healthy way to make wings and French fries,” Kolcun says.

Ricky explains, “They had me make chicken thighs, then we had to bake it, so we put this spicy sauce on it. Then we did green beans and we put corn flakes on them.”

He tells Gloria Hochman, from the National Adoption Center, based in Philadelphia…. the holidays are bittersweet.

“It’s not the same when you’re not at home,” he says.

He dreams of one day spending Christmas with a forever family.

Hochman asks, “How do you picture Christmas morning if you had family?”

Ricky says, “I don’t know, just waking up, seeing brothers and sisters running down the halls — down the stairs. I don’t know it’s just difficult to picture right now, but I think it would be better.”

Hochman: “Do you picture a big Christmas tree?”

Ricky: “Yeah.”

Kolcun: “With lots of presents under the tree!”​

For more information about adopting Nathen and Richie, or any other child, go to the National Adoption Center’s web site, www.adopt.org, or call 215-735-9988.

