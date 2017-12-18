PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we get ready to close out the fall season officially this Thursday and turn the page to winter, Mother Nature is going to throw us a bit of a curve ball by warming things up most of this week.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

Starting today, the upper air pattern across the eastern U.S. is going to change enough that warmer air should be brought in on the back of some westerly and southwesterly winds. This will allow for temperatures this afternoon to climb into the upper 40s and near 50 across a majority of Delaware Valley.

Overnight, we can expect temperatures to stay above average, meaning that tomorrow morning we are likely to start the morning out a couple degrees higher than this morning.

In the afternoon, this will likely translate to highs that are going to push close to 20 degrees warmer than average for the second half of December. High temperatures on Tuesday afternoon should peak close to if not in the lower 60s.

A weak cold front then breaks across the region heading into Wednesday, which will filter in some slightly cooler air and dip us into the 40s again on Wednesday and allow for a seasonable first day of winter on Thursday with high temperatures only around 40.

Another ridge then starts to build in to end the week though and we could be watch for another dose of mild temperatures to push into the region starting Friday and lasting through the Christmas weekend.

Have a great day!