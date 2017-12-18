PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz’s knee injury may be more significant than originally reported.
Wentz had surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ACL he suffered just a few days prior in the Eagles’ Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
On Sunday, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that it wasn’t just the ACL.
“I talked to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie earlier in the week about all things related to Carson Wentz, who did undergo surgery this week to repair his torn ACL, a partially torn IT [iliotibial] band, and clean up some meniscus damage,” said Rapoport on the NFL Network.
However, the associated injuries are not uncommon.
“The fact that it was torn partially, is not really all that surprising,” NovaCare Dr. Milt Zgonis told the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday. “You have associated injuries as often as 50-percent of the time. I don’t think it’s going to end up being too significant of a complicating factor.”
Orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews says ACL repairs typically need 9 to 12 months recovery. As a result, Wentz’s status to start the 2018 season is in doubt.
Nick Foles replaced Wentz on Sunday, leading the Eagles to a 34-29 win over the Giants and clinching a first-round bye in the playoffs. Foles went 24-38 with 237 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win, Foles’ second-career four-plus touchdown game.