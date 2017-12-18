PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cole and Heidi Hamels are giving during this holiday season.

The couple is donating their $9.75 million mansion on Table Rock Lake in Missouri to a nonprofit organization called Camp Barnabas.

Camp Barnabas serves people with special needs and chronic illnesses. Camp Barnabas has provided life-changing experiences to more than 75,000 campers and missionaries over the past 24 years.

“Our mission is to change lives through disability ministry, and we’ve been strategically looking for ways to expand our ministry outside of a summer camp,” says Jason Brawner, CEO per The Hamels Foundation website. “We have no doubt that this gift will allow us to do just that.”

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it,” Cole Hamels said via the website. “Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

The press release calls the donation “the largest gift in the history of Barnabas.”

The Hamels’ put their house on the market for $9.75 million in August.

Hamels, 33, has one more year left on his six-year, $144 million contract he signed while playing with the Phillies. After 2019, the Texas Rangers pitcher is set to become a free-agent.