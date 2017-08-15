Cole Hamels Has Listed His Home For $9.75 Million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have an extra $10 million laying around and want to buy a house?
Cole and Heidi Hamels have listed their home in Branson, Missouri for $9.75 million, according to realtor.com. “The interior is unfinished, so a buyer will be able to choose the finishing touches.”
The 32,000 square-foot mansion sits on 104.7 acres of land with more than 1,700 feet of shoreline. The ridiculous home has 10 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms and six half bathrooms.
Hamels, 33, has one more year left on his six-year, $144 million contract he signed while playing with the Phillies. After 2019, the Texas Rangers pitcher is set to become a free-agent.