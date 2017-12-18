PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Delaware County has been recovered, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
The accident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the ramp from Highland Avenue to I-95 Southbound in Chester City.
That’s where investigators say a car struck 46-year-old Ronald Williams and then drove away. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, state police say they recovered a 2015 Volkswagen Passat they believe was involved in the accident.
The driver is not in custody at this time, nor has a suspect been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.
What a tragedy.