PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Delaware County has been recovered, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the ramp from Highland Avenue to I-95 Southbound in Chester City.

That’s where investigators say a car struck 46-year-old Ronald Williams and then drove away. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, state police say they recovered a 2015 Volkswagen Passat they believe was involved in the accident.

The driver is not in custody at this time, nor has a suspect been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.

  Mahat Macoat says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:38 am

    What a tragedy.

