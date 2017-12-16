PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Delaware County.
It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the ramp from Highland Avenue to I-95 Southbound in Chester City.
That’s where investigators say a car struck 46-year-old Ronald Williams and then drove away.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are looking for a newer model Volkswagen with tinted windows and heavy front end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.