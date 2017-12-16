PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If it wasn’t already clear how popular Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is with football fans, it certainly is now. The second-year star is well on his way to being named to his first NFL Pro Bowl after finishing tops in the NFC in fan voting.
After the ballot closed on Thursday, Wentz had 829,174 votes, good for fourth-best in the league, behind only Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (855,539), Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (833,481) and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (832,446).
Wentz finished well ahead of Saints quarterback Drew Brees who managed 743,355 votes.
Wentz threw for nearly 3,300 yards and tossed a team-record 33 touchdowns this season before tearing his ACL against the Rams in Week 14. The season-ending injury, of course, means he won’t be playing in Orlando on January 28 regardless of the results of the voting.
Like Wentz, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz finished first at his position with 486,011 votes. This would be the first time Ertz was named to the Pro Bowl as well.
Fan voting only counts for one-third of the process. Players and coaches also vote to make up the remainder.
The complete Pro Bowl roster will be announced on December 19.