PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles and Giants have never been the same since their meeting in Week Three. Now, Doug Pederson’s squad has to keep its focus against one of the NFL’s bottom feeders.

The Eagles beat the Giants on a late 61-yard field goal by Jake Elliott. Since then, the Eagles have streaked into Super Bowl contention while the Giants have plummeted into the NFL oblivion. The Eagles are 11-2, while the Giants are 2-11 and playing under an interim coach. Even with Carson Wentz on the sidelines, this rematch seems like a mismatch.

Running Back LeGarrette Blount and his teammates are hardly overconfident.

“This is one of those games,” said Blount. “If you go in there and think they’re going to lay down just because they’ve got two wins or feeling entitled or feeling these teams aren’t going to give their all just because they’ve got two wins is when you get trapped into those games.”

The Eagles have no plans to fall into that trap of facing an inferior opponent. It is hard to even imagine a game against the Giants in December being a trap game considering the long history of the two rivals. Doug Pederson also insists his team will not be looking at the records when they play in North Jersey on Sunday.

“It’s the New York Giants,” Pederson said. “It’s the Philadelphia Eagles and it’s another great opportunity for both teams to compete. To each man, to each coach, you play for pride, you play for respect, and the same goes with us.”

The Giants are officially playing out the string and are being led by Interim Coach Steve Spagnuolo. The former Eagles assistant took over the Giants earlier this month after Ben McAdoo was fired. Most believe Spagnuolo will also be out of work when the season comes to an end. It is a situation which Pederson knows is not easy for any coach.

“It’s not what you wish on anybody,” said Pederson. “As a coach, you’re looking for where am I going to be next spring. As players, it’s very uneasy and unsettling a little bit. The one thing I know about Spags is he’s going to continue to rally. He’s going to continue to coach his tail off. He’ll have those guys ready to play.”

The Eagles believe they will be ready to play as well. A victory will clinch a first-round bye in the post-season. A loss could seriously damage the potential playoff seedings for Blount and his teammates.

“You lose and you mess up the bracket,” Blount said. “Now, you’ve got to fight to get back to that position and you need help from other teams. You just don’t want to go through that. We’ve got our own destiny in our hands. We can control the outcome of everything at this point.”