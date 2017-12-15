WEATHER: Friday Afternoon Snow Ushers In The Weekend |  Full Weather Coverage | Snow Leads To Several AccidentsTraffic Conditions
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have agreed to pay more than $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from an inmate riot and hostage-taking at a maximum-security prison that left a correctional officer dead.

Under the settlement announced Friday, 11 plaintiffs will share $7.55 million. They include six Department of Correction employees and relatives of slain guard Steven Floyd.

In settling the lawsuit, the DOC doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing. Claims against individual current and former state officials were dismissed.

Sixteen inmates, some already serving time for murder, are charged with murder in Floyd’s death.

Inmates seized a housing unit Feb. 1 and took Floyd and three other workers hostage. Floyd was killed and two other guards were released by inmates during a 20-hour standoff. Responders rescued a female counselor.

