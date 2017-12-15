DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have agreed to pay more than $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from an inmate riot and hostage-taking at a maximum-security prison that left a correctional officer dead.
16-Year Department Of Corrections Veteran Dies In Delaware Prison Standoff
Under the settlement announced Friday, 11 plaintiffs will share $7.55 million. They include six Department of Correction employees and relatives of slain guard Steven Floyd.
In settling the lawsuit, the DOC doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing. Claims against individual current and former state officials were dismissed.
Sixteen inmates, some already serving time for murder, are charged with murder in Floyd’s death.
Delaware DOJ Announces 18 Inmates To Be Charged In Deadly Prison Uprising
Inmates seized a housing unit Feb. 1 and took Floyd and three other workers hostage. Floyd was killed and two other guards were released by inmates during a 20-hour standoff. Responders rescued a female counselor.
