Delaware DoJ Announces 18 Inmates To Be Charged In Deadly Prison Uprising

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) –The Delaware Department of Justice has announced they will be charging 18 inmates in connection to the deadly uprising that happened at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center earlier this year.

The violent prison standoff in February claimed the life of Lieutenant Steven Floyd and injured two correctional officers. A counselor was also kidnapped during the riot.

Delaware Corrections Officer Who Lost Life In Prison Standoff Posthumously Awarded Medal Of Valor

The DoJ says out of the 18 inmates who have been indicted, 16 have been charged with first degree murder. Nine of the accused are already serving sentences for murder.

Timeline Of Events Of Deadly Delaware Prison Standoff

Two others were also charged with four counts of kidnapping.

The defendants are all currently incarcerated in Delaware correctional facilities and have been since Feb. 2.

Gov. Carney Releases Final Report On Deadly Prison Riot In Delaware

The following inmates have been charged:

1. Jarreau Ayers, age 36 – currently serving a life sentence for Murder 1st Degree and other charges

2. Abednego Baynes, age 25 – currently serving 18 years for Murder 2nd Degree

3. Kevin Berry, age 27 – currently serving 14 years for three counts of Robbery 1st Degree and other charges

4. John Bramble, age 28 – currently serving 40 years for Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Assault Second Degree, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited, and Home invasion

5. Abdul-Haqq El-Qadeer, aka Louis Sierra, age 31 – currently serving a life sentence for Murder 1st Degree

6. Deric Forney, age 28 – currently serving 11 years for Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited and drug charges

7. Kelly Gibbs, age 29 – currently serving 24 years 9 month sentence for Murder 2nd Degree

8. Robert Hernandez, age 36 – an inmate from New Mexico serving a 16-year sentence for Murder 2nd Degree in that state

9. Janiis Mathis, age 25 – currently serving 15 years for Assault 2nd Degree and other charges

10. Lawrence Michaels, age 31 – currently serving 19 years for Kidnapping 1st Degree, Attempted Robbery 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony and other charges

11. Obadiah Miller, age 25 – currently serving 10 years for Manslaughter and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

12. Jonatan Rodriguez, age 25 – currently serving 40 years for Manslaughter and other charges

13. Alejandro Rodriguez-Ortiz, age 27 – currently serving 40 years for Manslaughter and other charges

14. Roman Shankaras, age 30 – currently serving 7 years for Riot and two counts of Robbery 1st

15. Corey Smith, age 32 – currently serving 14 years for a Violation of Probation for Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited, Violation of Probation for Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Attempted Robbery First Degree, Assault Second Degree, Promoting Prison Contraband

16. Dwayne Staats, age 35 – currently serving a life sentence for Murder 1st Degree

17. Pedro Chairez, age 42 – an inmate from Arizona serving a 43-year sentence for Murder 2nd and other charges committed in that state

18. Royal Downs, age 52 – an inmate from Maryland serving a life sentence for Murder 1st Degree and other charges committed in that state