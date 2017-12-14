WEATHER: Next Chance For Snowflakes |  Full Weather Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged a man who struck and injured a St. Joseph’s University student.

Authorities say 42-year-old Malchijah Giddings was driving under the influence Wednesday evening when he hit the 20-year-old woman near the 5600 block of City Avenue as she was crossing the road.

(credit: Philadelphia Police)

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Giddings stayed on the scene, but was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Police also found what appeared to be marijuana in the vehicle.

He has been charged with Aggravated Assault while DUI, Simple Assault and related offenses.

 

 

 

 

