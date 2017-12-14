WEATHER: Next Chance For Snowflakes |  Full Weather Coverage
HOUSTON (CBS) – A brewery in Texas is offering free beer for life if you invest in their new taproom.

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company says those who invest at least $1,000 in their new state-of-the-art Buffbrew Taproom will be able to drink one beer a day—forever!

The new location will be three stories tall with over 28,000 square feet–featuring over 40 beers on tap and a full-service kitchen serving up an elevated bar food menu.

The company is using the crowdfunding site NextSeed to help invest in the project.

BuffBrew expects the complete buildout of the new building and brewery to be about $14 million.

The taproom is expected to open at Sawyer Yards in Houston, Texas at the end of 2018.

