Specially Brewed Beer To Relieve Menopause Symptoms

NEW HAMPSHIRE (CBS) – A New Hampshire brewery has crafted a beer specifically for women.
The ale is made of herbs proven to relieve the symptoms of menopause.
Brewers teamed up with doctors and herbalists to create the beer called “Liberation.”
The team says it took them about six years to come up with the recipe.
“Initially, we were just tasting the herbs that we used in tea form, and then kinda like yes, no, maybe,” said Head Brewer Matt Gallagher.
It’s made with certain herbs the beer maker says will help women suffering from hot flashes and mood swings.
“Motherwort came into reduce the stress in the system that reduced a lot of the symptoms of sweating, hormone imbalances,” said Neurophysiologist Dr. Marilyn Svihovec.
Owners of the brewery hope their beer can help women celebrate and welcome menopause as a new stage in their life.