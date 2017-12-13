PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Robert Griffin III made his case to the Eagles, pleaded they bring him in as a backup to Nick Foles.

“You know, I sat here and I watched you banging the hammer for Colin Kaepernick to go there yesterday, right?” Griffin told Stephen A. Smith during a guest appearance on ESPN’s First Take via The Washington Post. “I think you should be banging the hammer for me to go there. If you want to talk about a guy that can do similar things that Carson can do, why not? Why not? Why not?”

Griffin, 27, was the No. 2 overall pick of the Redskins in 2012 — the same draft where Foles went in round three.

RG3 reached the Pro Bowl in 2012 as the NFC’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, but then things went sour quickly in Washington after his second season. In 2016, Griffin signed with the Cleveland Browns, but after injuries derailed his career he was released this past offseason.

“I don’t think I’m in a position to come in right away and start for a playoff team next week, just because you need to get in, get used to the guys, get used to the offense,” RG3 said. “But as far as coming in and providing some stability at the backup position, so that if the starter does go down, I think I could definitely do that.

“I’m prepared, I’ve been throwing, I’ve been working out and kept my mind sharp and watching the game and studying film. So, from that standpoint, I think I can help.”

Currently, 2016 sixth-round pick Nate Sudfeld is the backup to Foles.

The Eagles lost their starting QB Carson Wentz for the season after he tore his ACL in a win on Sunday. The 11-2 Eagles need to win two out of three games to lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.