PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over 100 dogs were flown into the Delaware Valley on Saturday to be adopted.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomed 130 small dogs from overcrowded shelters in Phoenix.
The dogs will be up for adoption at the Mega Adoption Event this weekend at the 23rd Street Armory at 22 South 23rd St. in Philadelphia.
The event begins on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. and runs till Sunday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
“Over 1,000 wonderful furry companions will be looking for their new forever home – big dogs, small dogs, senior pets, puppies and kittens,” the Mega Adoption website reads.
The adoption fee is $20 and people can take home their new pet the same day they visit. All of the animals will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.