EVERETT, Pa. (CBS) – Almost 200 Pennsylvania families are feeling the Christmas joy.

Santa came early for them after a secret Santa donated more than $40,000 to pay for their layaway gifts.

It happened at a Walmart in Everett in Central Pennsylvania.

One mother became emotional as she talked about the impact the kind gesture will have on her children.

“I think they will be happy,” said Kristen Martin. “I was just telling my mom the other day I want my kids to have a Christmas like that.”

Walmart workers say this is the second straight year an anonymous donor has paid off all the store’s layaway items.

The workers call the donor Santa B.

